Romania warns tens of thousands of cars with airbags that may explode, causing serious injury

Romania’s Auto Registry (RAR) has issued a warning to vehicle owners about ongoing recall campaigns affecting over 85,000 cars with potential passive safety issues, such as faulty airbags, and nearly 14,000 vehicles with active safety defects.

Studies show that exposure to warm and humid climates can degrade certain chemical components in airbags over time. In the event of a collision, defective airbags may rupture violently, sending metal fragments into the vehicle’s cabin, potentially causing serious injuries or death.

The recalls involve cars manufactured between 1998 and 2019 from brands including Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Citroën, Cupra, Dodge, DS, Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Seat, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

RAR advises vehicle owners in Romania to check official manufacturer platforms or visit authorized service centers promptly for inspections and repairs. All repairs under these recall campaigns are free of charge.