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Romania’s first official reaction after the Hungarian elections. Bolojan, message on X for Magyar

Romania’s Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated Hungarian politician Péter Magyar after the election results, signaling readiness to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership focused on economic and sectoral cooperation.
Romania's first official reaction after the Hungarian elections. Bolojan, message on X for Magyar
ALEXANDRU DOBRE / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Petru Mazilu
13 apr. 2026, 13:14, English

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan sends „warm congratulations” to Péter Magyar after his electoral victory in Hungary. Bolojan announced that Romania is ready to strengthen the bilateral Strategic Partnership, with a focus on economic and sectoral cooperation.

„We look forward to continuing to strengthen the Strategic Partnership, with a focus on economic and sectoral cooperation. Our priority is to work together to improve the lives of our citizens, in a stronger, more united and more competitive European Union,” Bolojan posted on X.

The Romanian Prime Minister wishes Magyar a „successful mandate.”

Partial results of the Hungarian elections, with 98.42% of votes counted:

69.35% – 138 seats TISZA
27.64% – 55 seats FIDESZ

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