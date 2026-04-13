Romania’s first official reaction after the Hungarian elections. Bolojan, message on X for Magyar

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan sends „warm congratulations” to Péter Magyar after his electoral victory in Hungary. Bolojan announced that Romania is ready to strengthen the bilateral Strategic Partnership, with a focus on economic and sectoral cooperation.

„We look forward to continuing to strengthen the Strategic Partnership, with a focus on economic and sectoral cooperation. Our priority is to work together to improve the lives of our citizens, in a stronger, more united and more competitive European Union,” Bolojan posted on X.

The Romanian Prime Minister wishes Magyar a „successful mandate.”

Partial results of the Hungarian elections, with 98.42% of votes counted:

69.35% – 138 seats TISZA

27.64% – 55 seats FIDESZ