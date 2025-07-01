Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Warns Beachgoers: “The Flag Color Is Not for Decoration! ”

In a message posted on its official Facebook page, Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded beach visitors that the colored flags on the shoreline are not decorative but serve as critical safety indicators.

A red flag signals maximum danger. Entering the water under these conditions is not bravery, the ministry said, but “a display of recklessness” that can result in severe accidents and emergency medical interventions.

Lifeguards “do not have magic wands” and cannot save everyone who ignores warnings, the ministry added.

A yellow flag indicates risky conditions; only experienced swimmers should enter the water. The ministry cautioned against those who „cling to waves” in such conditions.

Even when a green flag is raised — signaling safe conditions — swimmers are advised to remain cautious and avoid overestimating their abilities, joking that it’s not a time to “turn into Olympic dolphins.”