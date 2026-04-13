Sorin Grindeanu’s message after the Hungarian election results

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu congratulated Péter Magyar on his victory in the elections and said that the result shows that Hungarians support the European direction.

The leader of the Social Democratic Party and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin Grindeanu, reacted on Monday after the result of the parliamentary elections in Hungary, where the opposition, led by the Tisza party and Peter Magyar, achieved victory.

He sent a public congratulatory message to the opposition leader, Péter Magyar, and stated that cooperation between the two states within the Euro-Atlantic structures is important.

“The Hungarian people rely on Europe! This is a clear message sent to everyone by Peter Magyar’s victory. I look forward to consolidating our common projects and developing new ones, because Romania and Hungary are solid partners for NATO and the EU. Congratulations Peter Magyar!”, wrote Sorin Grindeanu on the X network.

The election results indicate a major change in the political scene in Hungary. The opposition Tisza Party is expected to obtain a two-thirds majority in the Parliament in Budapest, which would allow the adoption of important reforms.

At the same time, the incumbent Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, admitted defeat to Péter Magyar, after a long period at the helm of the government.

The voter turnout was very high, with a turnout of 77.8%, which means that there was strong interest among voters in these decisive elections.