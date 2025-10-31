The government allocates 67.6 million lei for the organization of partial local elections

The government has adopted a decision establishing the expenses necessary for the preparation and smooth running of the local by-elections scheduled for December 7, 2025.

Estimates show a total budget of 67.6 million lei, distributed among authorizing officers in accordance with legal provisions.

The largest amount, 45 million lei, goes to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, followed by the Permanent Electoral Authority, which will receive over 16.9 million lei.

The expenses are divided into categories, including personnel, goods and services, as well as non-financial assets.

Last week, the Executive decided to hold partial local elections on December 7 for the position of mayor of Bucharest, president of the Buzău County Council, and mayors in 12 localities across the country.