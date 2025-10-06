The Prime Minister’s Chancellery published the operational leasing contract for the 17 cars

The Prime Minister’s Chancellery published, on Monday, the operational leasing contract for the 17 Dacia Duster pick-up vehicles.

According to the contract, the Chancellery pays for the 17 vehicles, monthly, 80,531.55 lei, VAT included.

The Prime Minister’s Chancellery previously justified the operational leasing contract for 17 Dacia Duster pick-up vehicles by substantial savings to the state budget, claiming that the new arrangement costs 80,000 lei per month, compared to 480,000 lei previously paid for 16 cars with a driver from RAAPPS.

The Government Employees’ Union (SAALG) accused the Chancellery of violating OUG 156/2024 and OUG 34/2023, which prohibit the leasing of vehicles by public institutions. The unionists also claim that the Chancellery does not have cargo transport responsibilities and that the Organization and Operation Regulation was amended to create an appearance of legality.

On Monday, the Union of Government Employees (SAALG) called for the resignation or immediate dismissal of Mihai Jurca, head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, accusing him of abuse, lies and intimidation of employees. The unionists say that Jurca „turned the Government courtyard into a private garage.”