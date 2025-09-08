Tudorel Toader, former Minister of Justice, on magistrates’ pensions: I believe it will pass the CCR

„If we look at previous decisions, obviously those of the Court, at the content of the law and the content of the criticism formulated by the High Court, I repeat, I believe that the bill will pass the Constitutional Court, will be promulgated by the president, will come into force and will produce legal effects,” Tudorel Toader said on Monday on Digi24.

He said that the decision will not be unanimous at the Constitutional Court, but „a significant majority is needed.”

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will debate on September 24 the High Court of Cassation and Justice’s referral regarding the law amending the pension system.

The judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice unanimously decided to refer the law amending the pension system to the Constitutional Court.

„Through their vote, the judges of the supreme court are sending a resounding NO to any attempt to weaken the independence of the judiciary and the constitutional status of the magistracy. The independence of the judiciary cannot be negotiated or relativized by circumstantial arguments. It is a fundamental condition of democracy and the rule of law,” according to a statement from the ICCJ.

The judges point out that the law amending the pension system violates no less than 37 binding decisions of the Constitutional Court and numerous fundamental principles of the rule of law.