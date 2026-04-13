Two young people died on a road in Ilfov. The car they were in hit a tree and overturned

Two young people died following an accident on a road in Ilfov. The car they were in hit a tree and overturned. The accident took place on the night of Sunday to Monday.

According to the Ilfov IPJ, on Sunday, at around 23:25, police officers from the Road Service were notified of a serious road accident on D.N.1M, in the Ciolpani locality, Ilfov county.

„From the first checks carried out on the spot, it was established that a 20-year-old man from Bucharest, while driving a car from the direction of Palatul Snagov to D.N.1L, would not have adapted the speed to the road conditions and would have lost control over the direction of travel, thus leaving the roadway. Subsequently, the car in question would have collided with a large tree, which, following the impact, would have overturned on the roof”, the IPJ reported.

The driver and the passenger in the front right seat died as a result of the impact. Both were 20 years old.

Investigators have drawn up a criminal file „in terms of committing the crime of manslaughter”.