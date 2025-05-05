UNIMIR offers scholarships worth 30,000 euros to young Romanian musicians

The scholarships are intended for young musicians, performers of vocal and instrumental music, including folklore, as well as conductors aged between 12 and 26, who demonstrate exceptional artistic talent.

„Within the 2025 – 2026 edition of the competition, UNIMIR offers 15 scholarships of 2,000 euros each, awarded during the 2025-2026 school/university year (9 months),” the institution’s press release states.

To apply, candidates for UNIMIR Scholarships must be students in the 2025-2026 academic year and submit the following documents online:

– Application including identity and contact details, the name of the institution where the candidate studies, the class or year of study, as well as the repertoire for the practical test: two recordings with representative works from different styles / eras;

– Copy of the Identity Card;

– Professional CV;

– Letter of recommendation from a personality in the field.

Application files will be completed online, according to the competition calendar, by June 1, 20:00. Details can be found on the UNIMIR website, in the Scholarships and Awards category.