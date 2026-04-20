Zero hour for the coalition. Decisive PSD meeting. On the table: withdrawal of support for Bolojan

PSD members will answer a single question. This will be determined in the morning by the National Standing Bureau. The PSD will decide whether the party will continue to place its trust in Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

The head of the Executive has ruled out the possibility of resignation. Consequently, the PSD will withdraw its own ministers from the government. The direct consequence: the Executive becomes interim for 45 days.

During this period, a motion of no confidence may be filed in Parliament.

On Sunday evening, Grindeanu and Bolojan exchanged attacks on television.

Approximately 5,000 party members are expected to attend the consultation. The same mechanism was used when the PSD voted to join the government. At that time, its allies were the PNL, UDMR, USR, and representatives of national minorities.

The PSD leadership says the message from the regional meetings was clear. The party no longer wants Bolojan at the head of the government.

The prime minister confirmed that the PSD’s decision appears to have already been made. “The die has been cast,” Bolojan stated on Radio România Actualităţi. He does not intend to resign. President Nicuşor Dan has not asked him to do so. The PNL continues to support him.

Grindeanu accused the government of treating the economy “like an insolvency case.” He warned that funds from the PNRR are at risk.

Bolojan retorted that ministers who criticize the government without resigning will be removed from office. He invoked constitutional provisions.

USR leader Dominic Fritz accused the PSD of destabilizing the government from the very beginning. He listed: smear campaigns, a motion voted on alongside the AUR, and the disregard of agreements made. “By triggering a crisis, you will impoverish the country even further,” Fritz said. He announced that the USR will defend the current government by all means.

If the PSD withdraws its political support, Bolojan will be given 24 to 72 hours to resign. If he refuses, the PSD ministers will leave the government. The executive branch will thus become interim. A motion of no confidence may follow, filed by the PSD or the AUR.

The prime minister acknowledges that the parliamentary arithmetic is complicated. A majority government needs parliamentary support, and it is not easy to build. The PNL has decided it will no longer govern with the PSD after this crisis. The USR has made the same decision in its leadership forums.

Grindeanu anticipates consultations at Cotroceni on Tuesday or Wednesday. The president will thus learn what each party wants. He acknowledged that he recently spoke with Nicuşor Dan, without revealing details.

The National Trade Union Bloc has asked the president to initiate negotiations for a stable government. In the absence of a viable coalition, the BNS is calling for early elections.

Nicuşor Dan met with Bolojan on Wednesday; the discussions lasted about two hours. He also spoke with Grindeanu this week. On Thursday, the president stated that he is trying to remain a mediator between the two camps.