Senator proposes that the state take over the steel plant in Galaţi

The proposal belongs to Senator Marius Humelnicu. During the „Ediţie Specială” program on Pro Lider FM, the parliamentarian said that the steel plant in Galaţi should be taken over by the state to be refurbished and listed on the stock exchange.

„The optimal solution for saving the Liberty Galati steel plant, in my opinion, would be for the state to take it over on account of the debts accumulated at EximBank and ANAF. Subsequently, investments would be necessary in repairs and re-technological upgrading of the blast furnace and the main technological lines. After this stage, the plant could be listed on the stock exchange, which would allow it to continue its activity without the burden of debts and to access European funds for development,” said Senator Marius Humelnicu.

There has been talk in the public space about several investors interested in the partial or total takeover of the steel plant in Galati. Dorinel Umbrărescu’s company has expressed its intention to take over the entire unit. Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Ahmetov, owner of the Metinvest group, is also interested in the plant.

Steel Mont from Germany would like to operate on the steel platform, without becoming an owner, while a company from Turkey has proposed major investments in the plant in order to become a major partner. At the same time, there was also talk of involving a consortium of local companies to save the plant.