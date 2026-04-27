ANAF: 43.5 million lei bonuses for taxpayers who paid their obligations in advance

According to a press release from ANAF, the results confirm the efficiency of the administrative simplification measures and voluntary compliance incentive instruments implemented in 2026.

„An essential element of the tax modernization process is, for the first time, the provision of the pre-filled single declaration form to taxpayers, a measure that has significantly contributed to reducing bureaucracy and the time required to file declarations,” ANAF representatives say.

At the same time, they claim that the introduction of the 3% bonus for early payment of tax obligations had a direct impact on taxpayers’ compliance behavior.

The data recorded so far indicate a positive evolution of voluntary compliance:

-408,224 taxpayers filed the single declaration, up 23.24% compared to the same period of the previous year;

-78,322 taxpayers benefited from the bonus for early payment;

-the total value of the bonuses granted amounts to 43.5 million lei;

-the related budget revenues increased by 2.12 billion lei compared to the same period in 2025, reaching the level of 3.04 billion lei.