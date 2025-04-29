Bolojan at economic forum: What we decide now will influence the future of Europe

„The decisions we make at this stage will shape not only the future of the Three Seas Initiative but also the future of Europe,” said Acting President Ilie Bolojan at the Three Seas Initiative Economic Forum.

„I am pleased to participate today in this significant forum, which focuses on a project of great importance for our region. The theme of this panel – connectivity for development – must be understood in the current context. We are navigating a complex period where new realities impact our countries, and the economic landscape is constantly changing, compelling us to adapt continually. The decisions we make now will have lasting effects, shaping both the Three Seas Initiative and the broader future of Europe. The reconfiguration of political and economic forces at the global level necessitates strengthening partnerships with all countries committed to the stability and prosperity of our region. In this context, the Three Seas Initiative is increasingly relevant. Connectivity is at its core, and our region holds enormous potential. Romania, given its geographical position and economic capacity, plays a crucial role in this equation,” Bolojan stated.

According to the interim president, Romania’s priority areas include:

– Energy Interconnection: „In partnership with private companies, Romania has successfully developed significant projects in the energy sector. The plan to construct reactors 3 and 4 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant is progressing well. Additionally, the strategic Neptun Deep project for natural gas exploitation in the Black Sea is vital for regional energy security, with production expected to start in 2027. It is essential to develop energy corridors along multiple pathways to enhance our energy security. Romania is leveraging its strategic position within regional gas transport corridors. The Iași–Chișinău gas pipeline and other ongoing projects aimed at ensuring energy security for the Republic of Moldova will allow it to receive electricity and natural gas primarily from Romania,” Bolojan explained.

– Transport Infrastructure: „North-south transport corridors remain underdeveloped. Road and rail infrastructure projects, such as Via Carpathia and Rail-2-Sea, continue to be a priority for Romania. In addition to the completed motorway sections, the entire Via Carpathia project on Romanian territory is now in the contracting phase, covering nearly 200 kilometers. In terms of maritime transport, Constanța, the largest port on the Black Sea, is affirming its strategic position as a vital hub within the Europe – Caucasus–Asia International Transport Corridor. Given the war in Ukraine and Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area, its significance is growing. We also have plans for new road bridges over the Prut River with the Republic of Moldova, beginning construction on a new bridge in Ungheni in the coming days. Regarding Ukraine, we aim to open new border crossing points and enhance the transit capacity of existing ones.”

– Digital Transformation: „We are engaged in a global competition for innovation and technological development. We must collaborate to establish advanced digital infrastructure in the region, and Romania’s IT sector has the potential to make significant contributions in this area.”

The success of this initiative hinges on „our ability to harness the resources of private companies. The state cannot – and should not -be the sole driver of development. Private companies contribute not only financial resources but also innovation and efficiency. In these uncertain times, unity and solidarity are more crucial than ever. I urge us to transform challenges into opportunities and work together to build a more prosperous, safer, and more connected region.”