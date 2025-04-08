Ciolacu: Romania’s IT&C sector continues to grow and become an essential pillar of the economy

The digitalization of public administration in Romania is essential for reducing bureaucracy and increasing transparency in the state’s relations with citizens. Digital platforms not only simplify these interactions, but also contribute to the modernization and efficiency of public services, a process supported by European investments in the field. This was the message sent by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, through the State Counselor in the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Bogdan Mihai Dumea, at the Digital Innovation Summit Bucharest event.

The message sent by Prime Minister Ciolacu emphasizes that the IT&C sector in Romania continues to grow and become an essential pillar of the national economy. Advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are already widely deployed, and Romania has the talent and resources to become a regional leader in digitalization.

“We are investing heavily in cutting-edge technologies – semiconductors, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and green energy. We are developing specialized centers in universities and technology start-ups because Romania must become a regional innovation hub. These investments attract young entrepreneurs and generate well-paid jobs,” Prime Minister Ciolacu told the summit participants.

The Head of the Executive also reiterated the Romanian Government’s commitment to supporting companies that invest in innovation through tax incentives and grants for researchers. These measures will facilitate Romanian entrepreneurs’ access to global markets, encouraging growth and sustainable development.

Finally, a call for collaboration was made between all actors involved in the digitalization process. „Romania’s digital transformation can only take place through collaboration. Entrepreneurs, authorities, universities and civil society must work together to build a modern and competitive country. I invite you to approach digitalization and innovation as an opportunity for rapid and sustainable development,” the message of the Chief Executive also states.