Energy Minister: Vouchers will cover 60-70% of the increase in electricity bills

„We already have three offers that are below the capped price. And another extremely important detail for which I want to thank both the private operators this time, from the supply segment, as well as colleagues from the Ministry of Labor and those from STS, the fact that, in the first week, after taking over the mandate, knowing that on July 1st the electricity price capping scheme will be eliminated and automatically, for very many consumers who had the price capped at 0.68 lei per kWh, to have a very large price increase, I instituted that aid scheme, through which vulnerable people with incomes below 1,950 lei will receive that voucher worth 50 lei, the IT platform was delivered on time, the supply operators came with updates in their own IT systems, with that barcode on each bill, to be able to make this system operational,” says Bogdan Ivan in a press conference.

He emphasizes that the Ministry of Labor, together with Romanian Post, operationalizes the system and will send the cards during September.

„But what is very important is that those people who previously had bills of 60-70 lei following the capping scheme that was eliminated on July 1st, with a decision made in 2024, to be very clear, will have an increase to approximately 130-140 lei, the 50 lei granted through these vouchers will cover approximately 60-70% of this increase for low-income consumers. So, it depends very much on the date when they registered in the IT platform, both the beneficiaries and whether those from the city hall or from the Post, registered them in the IT platform. At this moment this contract is managed by the Ministry of Labor and Romanian Post. I know they are working diligently, I don’t want it to sound like avoiding responsibility, but what we had to do, to institute this scheme, to prepare the IT application, to have connection with operators to update their IT systems for this mechanism we have already done. Now I have full confidence in my colleagues from the Ministry of Labor that they know what they have to do and that they will send these vouchers on time so that people can pay their bills on time, without penalties,” Ivan concludes.