INS: Retail managers estimate sharp price increases in the next three months

According to the survey conducted by the INS in April, manufacturing managers estimate a relative stability of production volume for the next three months.

Regarding the number of employees, a moderate decrease is estimated, and industrial product prices are expected to increase, a trend indicated by a short-term balance of 39%.

According to the estimates, a trend of increasing production volume in the construction sector and a relative stability of the number of employees is forecast. Managers expect construction work prices to register sharp dynamics, reflected by a short-term balance of 51%.

Retail managers expect a moderate decline in turnover over the next three months, with a short-term balance of -7%. As for the workforce, employers expect a trend of relative stability in the number of employees. Also, price increases are expected by 55% of respondents, while decreases are expected by only 6%, with a short-term balance of 49% indicating a sharp increase.

In the services sector, managers expect a relative stability in the demand for services over the next three months. A relative stability in the number of employees is expected and it is anticipated that the selling or invoicing prices of services will increase, a trend reflected by a short-term balance of 30%.