Prima pagină » English » INS: Retail managers estimate sharp price increases in the next three months

INS: Retail managers estimate sharp price increases in the next three months

Retail managers estimate sharp price increases for the next three months, according to economic activity trends presented on Tuesday by the INS.
INS: Retail managers estimate sharp price increases in the next three months
Petru Mazilu
28 apr. 2026, 13:02, English

According to the survey conducted by the INS in April, manufacturing managers estimate a relative stability of production volume for the next three months.

Regarding the number of employees, a moderate decrease is estimated, and industrial product prices are expected to increase, a trend indicated by a short-term balance of 39%.

According to the estimates, a trend of increasing production volume in the construction sector and a relative stability of the number of employees is forecast. Managers expect construction work prices to register sharp dynamics, reflected by a short-term balance of 51%.

Retail managers expect a moderate decline in turnover over the next three months, with a short-term balance of -7%. As for the workforce, employers expect a trend of relative stability in the number of employees. Also, price increases are expected by 55% of respondents, while decreases are expected by only 6%, with a short-term balance of 49% indicating a sharp increase.

In the services sector, managers expect a relative stability in the demand for services over the next three months. A relative stability in the number of employees is expected and it is anticipated that the selling or invoicing prices of services will increase, a trend reflected by a short-term balance of 30%.

Recomandarea video

Câți prefecți are PSD și ce efect are solicitarea lui Grindeanu, ca aceștia să demisioneze din funcții
G4Media
Politico: Alianța PSD-AUR, testul credibilității stângii europene în raport cu extrema dreaptă
Gandul
Aris Eram a încălcat contractul cu Antena 1! Eliminat de la Survivor, fiul Andreei Esca a comis-o GRAV
Cancan
FOTO. Cât de frumoasă e femeia cu 22 de milioane de urmăritori pe Instagram
Prosport
PSD a legitimat fascismul prin alianța cu AUR la moțiunea de cenzură, spune Cristian Pîrvulescu: „Cum vor explica în Parlamentul European?”
Libertatea
Cum se apără medicul estetician în cazul femeii aflată în moarte cerebrală, după un lifting facial! Imagini șocante cu Valentina
CSID
2026: Poți trece pe la Fetești chiar dacă nu ai plătit taxa de pod înainte?
Promotor