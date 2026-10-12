Luca Niculescu: My preference is for a political government

Speaking on Radio România Actualităţi on Monday morning, Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu stated that some parties have expressed support for forming the new government, noting that such backing depends on the government’s operational structure.

When asked which parties had already agreed to support the government—given that the PSD leadership is meeting today to determine its stance—the Prime Minister-designate declined to provide details regarding the negotiations.

„I will not go into every detail regarding the negotiations, as there is a degree of confidentiality involved. You cannot disclose everything publicly, as doing so limits your room for maneuver. However, you have seen the parties’ statements yourselves; there is support from some of them for this government,” Luca Niculescu stated.

He noted that the composition of the future government remains one of the most important aspects of discussions with parliamentary parties, emphasizing that a political government is his personal preference. „It also depends, once again, on the makeup of this government: whether it will be a political one or a more technocratic one. I make no secret of the fact that I prefer a political government, because there is greater accountability on the part of the parties that vote for it and participate in it,” he said.

„Ultimately, politics is the business of politicians, but the options are on the table. In other words, we can keep working and discussing, but—I repeat—time is not unlimited,” the Prime Minister-designate stated.

PSD to decide on supporting the Luca Niculescu government; Grindeanu proposes a PNL-UDMR minority executive

The leadership of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is meeting on Monday at 10:30 AM at party headquarters to decide how it will support the government led by Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu in Parliament.

He has until Thursday to seek a vote of confidence from Parliament.

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu stated after his initial discussion with Luca Niculescu that the party supports re-establishing a stable majority alongside the PNL and UDMR and is prepared to shoulder the responsibility of governing.

However, Grindeanu rejected the idea of ​​a PSD minority government, noting that it would place the party „in a vulnerable position.”

Instead, the Social Democratic leader proposed that the PSD vote for a minority government formed by the PNL and UDMR, although he noted that the Liberals would likely not accept this option. „That PSD minority government actually means positioning the PSD in a vulnerable spot, in a zone where… But let me make a counter-offer: the PSD votes for a PNL-UDMR minority government. Come on! I am convinced they won’t do that (i.e., the Liberals accepting a minority government – ​​Ed. note). That is why I was saying that all these political maneuvers need to be cast aside if we want to find a way forward. Because they are just political games played during a difficult time,” stated Sorin Grindeanu in an interview with Antena 3.

PNL does not want to join the government but does not rule out voting for it

The PNL, however, has announced that it does not wish to participate in a government alongside the PSD and that, should the Social Democrats be part of the executive branch, the Liberals will move into opposition.

PNL President Ilie Bolojan stated on Thursday that he had informed the Prime Minister-designate that the Liberals would not participate in the future government but were open to granting it their vote of investiture.

„We discussed the possibility of PNL participating in the Luca Niculescu government. I informed Mr. Luca Niculescu that PNL does not intend to participate in this government. Based on our experience over the past year, we have decided not to participate in any government alongside the Social Democratic Party in the current political context; if that party is part of the government, PNL will go into opposition,” Ilie Bolojan stated following discussions with the Prime Minister-designate.