Ministry of Finance allocates 319.5 million lei for the continuity of social services

The amount will allow local authorities to continue providing social services for vulnerable categories, in the context of increasing expenses and price developments.

The project, initiated by the Ministry of Development, is being carried out at the requests of county councils to supplement funds for child protection, centers for disabled adults and homes for the elderly.

The act also provides for the possibility that the local budget surplus and the availability of funds from the operating section be used as a priority for financing social services.

Alexandru Nazarea, Minister of Finance, said: „The allocation of funds from the Reserve Fund allows for the uninterrupted operation of child protection services and centers for adults with disabilities, so that support reaches the most vulnerable.”