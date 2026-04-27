PSD and AUR announce they will jointly initiate a motion of censure

Marian Neacșu from PSD and Petrișor Peiu from AUR held a joint press conference on Monday morning in which they announced that they are preparing a motion of censure.

„It was decided that we will deal with the technical part of a motion of censure; the political approach will be established by the presidents of the two parties, probably during this day”, declared the social democrat Marian Neacșu.

Petrișor Peiu confirmed the joint action with PSD.

„We are making a joint action to draft a motion of censure (…) with the aim of dismissing the Bolojan government”, declared Petrișor Peiu from AUR.

The motion of censure could be debated in early May with the aim of dismissing the Bologna government.