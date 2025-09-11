Three villages in Arad County have become specialized villages

Miniș has been recognized as a village specializing in viticulture and material cultural heritage, Păuliș as a village with authentic traditions and resources that can be integrated into the tourist circuit, and Moneasa as a village with tourist potential, located in the vicinity of a resort of national interest.

The Arad National Center for Tourism Information and Promotion (CNIPT) is the first center in Romania to request the thematic recognition of villages, thus contributing to the development of local tourism and the promotion of rural communities.

„Tourism is one of the priorities of the Arad County Council, and by including the three localities on the list of specialized villages, we are highlighting the traditions and resources they have in abundance. We are consistent with the steps and actions we have taken in this area. Arad has exceptional tourist, historical, and cultural landmarks. Our tourism potential is varied, with diverse attractions, from summer activities to historical sites, and from ecumenical to cultural and ethnographic attractions, offering a wide range of Arad’s identity and potential. All this makes our county one of the most picturesque destinations for Romanian and foreign tourists, and even for many of the people of Arad,” said Iustin Cionca, president of the Arad County Council.

Representatives of the Arad County Council point out that designating villages as specialized villages creates opportunities to retain the workforce and young people in areas that are less developed in terms of tourism, adds value to the activities of the inhabitants, creates tourist service packages, and ensures the development of transport and leisure facilities in the vicinity of tourist resorts of local/national interest.