NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to visit Bucharest on Wednesday

President Nicușor Dan announced on Sunday that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Romania.

„As you know, Mr. Rutte is coming to Bucharest on Wednesday. (…) From a security perspective, we are currently conducting an important NATO exercise on Romanian territory (…), involving over 5,000 soldiers. As I said, the NATO Industrial Forum takes place every two years, and this time it is being held in Bucharest,” said the president.

The Allied Command Transformation and the Defense Industry, Innovation, and Armaments Division of NATO’s International Staff are organizing this event under the auspices of the NATO Secretary General, according to a press release issued by the North Atlantic Organization.

The NATO-Industry Forum is a strategic-level event that facilitates direct and continuous collaboration between NATO and industry. The theme of the 2025 edition of the NATO-Industry Forum is „NATO Re-armament – Innovation, Acceleration, Support.” The Forum will build on the decision taken by Heads of State and Government at the NATO Summit in The Hague in June to significantly increase defense investment, and aims to contribute to defining how these funds are invested to ensure that Allies develop and deliver the capabilities necessary to continue to deter and defend credibly against any adversary. adversary.