Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan, on Romania’s involvement in securing the Strait of Hormuz: We will not enter into conflict

Nicușor Dan, on Romania’s involvement in securing the Strait of Hormuz: We will not enter into conflict

President Nicușor Dan said Romania will only take part in securing the Strait of Hormuz as part of an international coalition if a ceasefire is reached.
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Petru Mazilu
07 apr. 2026, 13:27, English

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced on Tuesday that Romania, alongside the international coalition committed to securing the Strait of Hormuz, will only act in the event of a ceasefire between the warring parties.

„A coalition has been formed that is dedicated to this issue. Romania, naturally, is part of this coalition. For the moment, there was a discussion at the level of Defense Ministers, a discussion at the level of Foreign Ministers. Technical discussions continue,” says the Romanian President.

Nicușor Dan stressed that any actions by the coalition will be conditional on the cessation of hostilities. „What is important is that the actions that this coalition will take will only be taken in the event of a temporary or definitive ceasefire. So it is not about getting involved in the existing conflict,” says the head of state.

Regarding the role of each state in securing the Strait, Dan explains: „We are at the stage where different technical scenarios are being made, in which each country assumes participation with different types of equipment or military personnel.”

The president also highlighted Romania’s experience in the field of demining. „We have experience, because we are in the vicinity of the war in Ukraine, which partly also took place at sea, we have experience in demining. You know that we have a joint program with Bulgaria and Turkey.”

In March, President Nicușor Dan announced that Romania was joining the joint international initiative to secure the Strait of Hormuz, citing the increase in fuel prices.

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