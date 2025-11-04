Nicușor Dan will receive NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Cotroceni on Wednesday

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, will receive, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Cotroceni Palace, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is on his first visit to Romania since taking over the leadership of the Alliance, the Presidential Administration announces.

„The visit of the senior NATO official takes place in the context of participation in the NATO Defense Industry Forum / NATO-Industry Forum (Bucharest, November 5-6, 2025), an event intended for strategic dialogue with the defense industries of the Allies. The President of Romania and the NATO Secretary General will participate together in the Forum on November 6”, May 20 before November 6.

The agenda of President Nicușor Dan’s discussions with the NATO Secretary General will include the threats facing the North Atlantic Alliance, especially the Eastern Flank, as well as ways to increase Romania’s security and collective defense and deterrence capabilities.

The official program of the NATO Secretary General also includes meetings with other Romanian officials, as well as participation in a public diplomacy event.