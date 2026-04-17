Bolojan: “The die has been cast.” PSD wants a puppet prime minister

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan told Radio România Actualități that on Monday the PSD will vote, in one form or another, to sever ties with his government. He accused the Social Democrats of double-dealing, shirking responsibility, and harboring political ambitions that are out of step with electoral reality.

“The die has been cast,” said Bolojan, anticipating that the PSD will act against the current government on Monday.

The Prime Minister cited a series of public attacks from PSD representatives, attacks that, in his view, violated the coalition protocol.

Bolojan was explicit: a political crisis at this moment is extremely dangerous for the country. Romania must absorb another 8 billion euros in European funds by the end of August. Milestones need to be met and laws adopted in Parliament. Any delay risks leading to the loss of significant sums. “By the end of August, no one will take responsibility for them,” the prime minister warned.

Bolojan identified three causes of the tensions within the coalition.

The first is the shirking of responsibility. All difficult decisions—tax hikes, bonus cuts—were made by mutual agreement within the coalition. Then, some partners publicly distanced themselves from these measures.

The second cause is double-dealing. “We would agree in coalition meetings, and then see on talk shows that things were completely different,” said the prime minister. He called this strategy “deceptive”: you participate in the decision, but you shirk the costs.

The third cause is excessive political pride. Bolojan suggested that some PSD leaders behave as if the party still had 40% of the vote, as in the Dragnea era. “That is no longer the case,” he emphasized.

The prime minister rejected the scenario of being replaced by a prime minister who would be easier to control. “If a puppet prime minister were to come in, he would have no authority to do what is right for the country,” said Bolojan.

He used a vivid metaphor to describe the situation: “It’s like trying to build your house in the fall, without tiles and without wood for the roof.”

“I would have no qualms about leaving tomorrow if the change would solve the country’s problems. But I know that can’t happen.”