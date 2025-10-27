Gabriela Firea is transferring leadership of the PSD Bucharest Organization to Daniel Băluță

„Our goal is to regain control of the Bucharest City Hall. We are committed to this aim, and I am confident that we will be much better organized this time. We are united and entering this campaign with the greatest chance of success. I firmly believe that, alongside our colleague Daniel Băluță, we will reclaim the Bucharest City Hall,” Firea stated on Monday.

The former mayor expressed her concerns about the current situation in Bucharest, stating, „What is happening in Bucharest at the moment is not desirable, and citizens are calling for change in areas such as traffic management, district heating, cleanliness, hospital investments, and park conditions. Ultimately, the issues that may seem minor are significant to the citizens.”

Gabriela Firea emphasized that the PSD is stepping aside in the electoral race and aims for Băluță to avoid the challenges she faced as a „political victim.” She remarked, „We want to provide him with all the necessary tools and human resources, which are vital. I would say our sincerity, team cohesion, as well as political and administrative strength are crucial. That is why, together with interim president Sorin Grindeanu and our colleagues from the six sectors, I have decided to pass the baton, so to speak, to my colleague Daniel Băluță, as the new leader of the PSD Bucharest Municipality Organization.”

Firea concluded by stating that she is making this transition „with an open heart, with sincerity, and without resentment.”