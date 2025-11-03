Sorin Grindeanu on Nicușor Dan’s participation in Drulă’s launch: He needs support

„It’s a political move. I believe that Romanians are tired of politics and want to see administration. This is what Daniel Băluță intends to do in the coming weeks: talk about administration, talk about projects,” Grindeanu said when asked about Nicușor Dan’s presence at the launch of USR candidate Cătălin Drulă for mayor of the capital.

The PSD leader commented that he was not surprised, as „Cătălin Drulă needs support to believe he has a chance of winning.”

When asked if he would invite Nicușor Dan to the PSD congress, Grindeanu replied firmly: „No! It is my right to invite or not to invite.”

He added that „some weak candidates” are trying to increase their chances „by relying on Nicușor Dan” and that they have even gone so far as to „copy his campaign slogan.”

„We want to govern, not play politics. And I believe that’s what the people of Bucharest want,” Grindeanu concluded.